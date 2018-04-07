Children's Author Hooley Books: Reading And Book Signing

2:00pm - 2:30pm

Join us in the Art Venture theater for a lively short story reading of the children's stories, Hooley Books, read by the author himself! With an air of Dr. Seuss rhyme and colorfully illustrated characters, this is sure to be an afternoon treasured by all. Make sure to stick around after the reading to purchase a copy of your own and have it signed by the author in person. You don't want to miss out on this day of literature in the arts!

https://hooleybooks.com/

FREE | Art Venture Theater