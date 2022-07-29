Children's Literature Designer and Illustrator Sasha Illingworth

Sasha Illingworth is currently the associate creative director at Little Brown Books for Young Readers where she oversees a diverse list of formats including chapter books, middle grade and teen novels, along with select picture books and graphic novels. After earning her B.F.A. in illustration at the Rhode Island School of Design, she moved to New York where she started her career in publishing as a designer and illustrated over 30 book covers. Illingworth has art directed and designed a diverse list of bestselling and award winning books such as; Thank You Omu (Oge Mora), Saturday (Oge Mora), Malala’s Magic Pencil (Malala Yousafzai/Kerascoet), Hello, Tree (Ana Crespo/Dow Phumiruk), Parks and Recreation: Leslie For Class President (Robb Pearlman/Melanie Demmer), Strong Mama (Robin Arzon/Addy Rivera Sonda), and many more.

In-person events will be free and open to the public if space and COVID-19 safety protocols allow. Some events will be held both in person and online, as indicated. For the latest information about access or to register for a hybrid event on Zoom, please email kidlit@hollins.edu.