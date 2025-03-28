Children's Pop UP: Color Expression

to

Art on 1st 300 1st Street SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24011

Theme: Bold colors, simplified forms, and emotional expression through color. Activity: Kids will create Fauvist inspired artwork by applying vivid colors in unconventional ways to express mood and convey feelings. We will discuss Fauvism and key artists like Matisse and Derain, highlighting the emotional use of color and how color influenced their feelings and the mood of their artwork.

Info

Art on 1st 300 1st Street SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24011
Art & Exhibitions, Kids & Family, Workshops
5405202171
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Children's Pop UP: Color Expression - 2025-03-28 16:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Children's Pop UP: Color Expression - 2025-03-28 16:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Children's Pop UP: Color Expression - 2025-03-28 16:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Children's Pop UP: Color Expression - 2025-03-28 16:00:00 ical