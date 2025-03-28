Children's Pop UP: Color Expression

× Expand Rick Sheridan Photography Children displaying their work from our last pop up, Mixed Media Mash Up.

Theme: Bold colors, simplified forms, and emotional expression through color. Activity: Kids will create Fauvist inspired artwork by applying vivid colors in unconventional ways to express mood and convey feelings. We will discuss Fauvism and key artists like Matisse and Derain, highlighting the emotional use of color and how color influenced their feelings and the mood of their artwork.