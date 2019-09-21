× Expand Races for Peace Choose Peace 5k

At a time when hate is loud, love cannot be silent. Sign up to celebrate peace and diversity on the International Day of Peace.

This event is for everyone! Participants may register for a timed 5K running race or a 5K fun walk. In addition to the 5K run/walk, there will be educational presentations, community resources and more. We will invite speakers, community leaders, law enforcement, and YOU to be a part of this premier event!

The Choose Peace 5k - Roanoke will begin and end in Wasena Park in Roanoke Virginia. The course winds through Wasena Park, Vic Thomas Park, Memorial Bridge Park and beyond, looping back to Wasena with bridge crossing and beautiful river views along the way. Walkers and runners will enjoy this peaceful setting close to Downtown Roanoke and the Roanoke River.

The Choose Peace 5k supports the Races for Peace organization.