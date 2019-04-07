Choral-Orchestral Spring Concert with Hollins University Choirs and Valley Chamber Orchestra

Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019

The Hollins Choirs, Valley Chamber Orchestra, and community singers from around the Roanoke Valley gather together to present a joint spring concert. This collaborative endeavor will feature choral-orchestral repertoire from the Romantic era to present day, conducted by Shelbie Wahl-Fouts.

Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019 View Map
