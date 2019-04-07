Choral-Orchestral Spring Concert
Hollins University duPont Chapel 7916 Williamson Road, Roanoke, Virginia 24019
The Hollins Choirs, Valley Chamber Orchestra, and community singers from around the Roanoke Valley gather together to present a joint spring concert. This collaborative endeavor will feature choral-orchestral repertoire from the Romantic era to present day, conducted by Shelbie Wahl-Fouts, associate professor of music.
