The Chosen/Passover Feast and Picnic

Join CommUNITY Church on Sunday, April 24th and bring a friend for a special visit from The Chosen during our morning worship service. Then stay after the service for our Spring Family Festival and Picnic! We will have a potluck lunch, ice cream, face painting, a rock wall, and a bounce house for the kids!