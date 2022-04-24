The Chosen/Passover Feast and Picnic
Come out to CommUNITY Church for a special visit by The Chosen then stay for our annual Spring Family Festival. Fellowship. Fun. Food.
Join CommUNITY Church on Sunday, April 24th and bring a friend for a special visit from The Chosen during our morning worship service. Then stay after the service for our Spring Family Festival and Picnic! We will have a potluck lunch, ice cream, face painting, a rock wall, and a bounce house for the kids!
Kids & Family, Outdoor, Religion & Spirituality