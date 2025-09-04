× Expand Courtesy Jefferson Center

Over the course of his forty-year career, Platinum-selling and Grammy-nominated singer & actor Chris Isaak has performed to sold-out crowds across the globe with his longtime band Silvertone. His music and film credits include thirteen critically acclaimed studio albums, twelve chart-topping singles along with several motion pictures, such as The Silence of the Lambs and That Thing You Do! His work has also taken him behind the scenes, creating music for multiple film soundtracks, including Eyes Wide Shut, True Romance, Wild at Heart, and Blue Velvet. Isaak has starred in his own critically acclaimed television series The Chris Isaak Show on SHOWTIME, has previously served as a judge on The X Factor Australia, and hosted the music talk show, The Chris Isaak Hour on BIO. 2024 marked the 35th Anniversary of Isaak’s beloved Heart-Shaped World album, which includes his breakthrough classic “Wicked Game.” Newly released Everybody Knows It’s Christmas is Isaak's second career Christmas album and features 13 tracks of originals and covers. Isaak was recently honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award for Performance by the Americana Honors.

Doors - 7:00 p.m. | Show - 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: Bronze - $61 | Silver - $76 | Gold - $86 | Platinum - $96 | Premium Loge - $111

*A $6 box office processing fee is included in the price of each ticket

