Chris Janson

The platinum-selling recording artist, multi-instrumentalist and award-winning songwriter hasn’t looked back since his debut single “Buy Me a Boat” topped the charts and sold more than two million copies in 2015. Syndicated radio host Bobby Bones gave Janson and his debut single some national exposure one morning and, as they say, the rest is history. In the four years since the release of his debut album, that featured the “Buy Me A Boat” title track, Janson has received three CMA nominations and become a member of the Grand Ole Opry. He hit number one on the Country Aicheck/Mediabase charts for the second time with his party anthem, “Fix Me A Drink” and he won the ACM Video of the Year for his hit song “Drunk Girl,” which also earned the Song of the Year honor at the 2018 Music Row Awards. In all, Janson has had five songs in Billboard’s Top 25, including the ballad, “Holding Her” and this summer’s feel good anthem, “Good Vibes” along with the afore mentioned songs. Janson’s first stop in Virginia’s Blue Ridge was in September 2016 at Sidewinders. This will be his first appearance in Salem, and fans will no doubt be on their feet from start to finish. His energetic stage presence has critics saying that “he works the stage like a country James Brown!”

Tickets can be purchased at the Salem Civic Center Box Office Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. They also can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com.