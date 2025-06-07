Chris Jones & The Night Drivers at The Floyd Country Store

× Expand Chris Jones & The Night Drivers Chris Jones & The Night Drivers

CHRIS JONES & THE NIGHT DRIVERS Live at THE FLOYD COUNTRY STORE

JUNE 7, 2025 at 7:00 PM

General Admission $25 | Reserved Seating $30

Kids 12 & Under $12.50

Tickets available in-person or online at www.floydcountrystore.com

ABOUT CHRIS JONES & THE NIGHT DRIVERS

Chris Jones & the Night Drivers make some of the most distinctively elegant yet driving bluegrass music heard anywhere today. Deeply rooted in tradition but never bound to it, they deliver original music with tight arrangements, emotional authenticity, and engaging humor.

As actor and banjo player Steve Martin says, “Chris Jones’ voice is there with the great masters,” adding that the Night Drivers are “some of the best players in bluegrass.”

Chris Jones & the Night Drivers are currently signed to one of bluegrass music’s top record labels, Mountain Home Music Company, for whom they’ve recorded four critically acclaimed albums. The band’s first all-original album, Make Each Second Last, has received rave reviews and has so far yielded an unprecedented eight consecutive #1 songs.