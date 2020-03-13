Chris Jones & the Night Drivers
Harvester Performance Center 450 Franklin St, Rocky Mount, Virginia 24151
Chris Jones is a quadruple threat as a singer, a songwriter, a guitarist, and, thanks to his role hosting SiriusXM’s Bluegrass Junction, as one of the most widely heard broadcasting voices in bluegrass music. His immediately recognizable voice, warm sense of humor and abundance of talent have combined to make him one of the music’s most distinctive personalities, and one of its strongest artists.
Info
Harvester Performance Center 450 Franklin St, Rocky Mount, Virginia 24151 View Map