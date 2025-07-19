Chris Lane live at The Pantheon

The Kernersville, NC native has appeared on Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, TODAY, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Late Night with Seth Meyers, and CONAN, and was featured in PEOPLE’s 2019 Sexiest Man Alive issue. Come see him perform his hits “I Don’t Know About You,” “Big, Big Plans” and more!

Where: The Pantheon at Caesars Virginia at 1100 W Main St, Danville, VA 24541