Christmas Carriage Rides through the Draper Village!

× Expand Captured by Kate Nipper Photography Carriage Rides at the Draper Mercantile and Trading Company

Draper Mercantile and Trading Company presents Holiday Carriage Rides through the Draper Village on Saturday, November 30, 2019 and Sunday, December 1, 2019 between 4:00 pm and 8:30 pm.

It’s time again for our Christmas Carriage Rides! Enjoy the magic of Christmas with your loved ones as you travel through the decorated Draper Village. Tickets include soup, sandwich, tea, cookies and ride throughout the village. We’ll also be celebrating with live music on the main stage as well as a live nativity scene at our Village Chapel which you’ll see during your ride. Rides are 15 to 20 minutes long.

Carriage rides are $25.00 per person. Children who can sit on laps will ride for free.

To purchase tickets online and reserve your spot, visit: https://www.draperteagarden.com/2019-christmas-carriage-rides.

Note: Spots are very limited.

Tickets are non-refundable. The rain date is December 8th.

For more information, visit: http://www.DraperMerc.com or https://www.facebook.com/TheeDraperVillage/ or call 540-994-5659.