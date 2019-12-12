Christmas Concert and Candlelight Dinner

"On this Shining Night" featuring The Voices of Appalachia. The Voices of Appalachia brings together the finest young adult choral musicians from across the Roanoke and New River Valleys. As a post-collegiate community choir, VOA has the unique pleasure exposing its audiences to the beauty and transcendent potential of the choral arts. Guided by the artistic vision of conductor Josh O'Dell, the choir performs a vast variety of music, from works by classical greats to those of prominent living composers. Dinner at 5:30PM | Concert at 7PM