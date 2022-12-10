December 10, Saturday, Christmas on the Mountain, sponsored by Fries Community Center. Join the holiday fun, with craft vendors, sacred music and Christmas carols performed by local school children, plus short local history talks about Fries’ unusual history. Hours are 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Breakfast and lunch available. Location is Fries Community Center and Fries Theatre on Main Street. For more information contact Saul Chase, saulchase44@gmail.com or 828-719-5953.