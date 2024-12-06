Christmas Spectacular

Lancerlot Sports Complex- 3rd Floor

🎄Open Gym Style Event

🎄FREE- Fun for the whole family!

🎄Free Santa Pictures

🎄Free crafts & Activities

🎄Refreshments available for purchase

🎄Gymnastics & Cheer Demonstrations

🎄Vendors for shopping

🎄Kid's Tattoos

🎄Pro-Shop Sales

🎄& MORE!

THINKING OF SIGNING UP FOR GYMNASTICS?

REGISTER FOR OUR 8 WEEK TRIAL AT THIS EVENT FOR ONLY $100/PP!

Learn more about the 8-Week Trial Here: https://www.prestige-gymnastics.com/8-week-trial-jan