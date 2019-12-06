Christmas With The Embers 2019

For decades The Embers have been making music by playing a mix of rhythm and blues and heart and soul. 8 years ago, they began doing a Christmas show for all their fans...this is The Embers doing all your favorite Christmas tunes.

Rhythm and Blues became the foundation and essence of SOUL music and the Motown sound, but in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Florida and Alabama the name that applies is "Beach Music".

Bobby Tomlinson, drummer and the leader of the band, believes that Beach Music is music with a memory. Others believe that Beach Music is simply lyrics that are easy to sing with and simple melodies and pretty harmonies that accompany them.

To say The Embers play Beach Music is an understatement. After seventeen albums, numerous single releases, THE EMBERS are one of the most popular bands as well as one of the most active groups in the country. THE EMBERS boast an average of three-hundred dates per year all ranging from Toronto to Florida, and westward to California and Hawaii.

Over the years they've played for presidents and princes, students and bankers, at the beach and in the city, on record and in concert. A musical marvel, the EMBERS have survived disco, punk, new wave, and hip-hop and continue to take the stage as one of the most entertaining bands to ever perform. They've been inducted into the South Carolina Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame and were named North Carolina's Official Musical Ambassadors. They've opened for the Rolling Stones, done commercials for Budweiser, played the Olympics and President Clinton's inauguration, and created the soundtrack for endless summers. THE EMBERS were involved in a video/commercial for the Sands Hotel.