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Hailed by Rolling Stone as “a rare 21st century guitar hero and the undisputed future of the blues,” Christone “Kingfish” Ingram stands at the crossroads of history and innovation, channeling the spirit of the Delta while boldly reimagining what comes next. Now, with his new album, Hard Road, Kingfish looks back at his extraordinary GRAMMY® Award-winning journey thus far by lighting out for previously unexplored musical territory, infusing his signature sound with a genre-blurring approach fraught with creative urgency and heretofore untapped emotional range. Songs like “Nothin’ But Your Love” and the fiery “Voodoo Charm” see Kingfish effortlessly uniting classic blues licks with hard rock, no-holds-barred funk, soulful pop, and velvety R&B, all with resounding immediacy and astounding eloquence.

Tickets: $38.86 | $60.29 | $168.99

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