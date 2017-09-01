Christopher Coyne: The Rule of Law and Economic Development at Home and Abroad
Roanoke College - Colket Student Center - Wortmann Ballroom 219 College Lane, Roanoke, Virginia 24153
Christopher Coyne is an associate professor of economics at George Mason University and associate director of the FA Hayek Program for Advanced Study in Philosophy, Politics ans Economics at the Mercatus Center at George Mason. He is author, co-author and co-editor of numerous books, including "Doing Bad by Doing Good," as well as academic articles and policy studies. Coyne's lecture is the first in a new series, the Center for Economic Freedom Lecture Series.
Info
Roanoke College - Colket Student Center - Wortmann Ballroom 219 College Lane, Roanoke, Virginia 24153 View Map