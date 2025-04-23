Chrysalis Literary and Art Magazine Reveal

to

Ferrum College 200 Wiley Dr., Ferrum, Virginia 24088

All are invited to attend the reveal of Ferrum College's latest issue of Chrysalis Literary and Arts Magazine, on Wednesday, April 23, at 8 p.m. in the Blue Ridge Mountain Room in Franklin Hall. Members of the college community will read from their work and discuss their art that is published in the new issue. Prizes for writing and art will be announced and refreshments will be served (no admission charge).

Info

Ferrum College 200 Wiley Dr., Ferrum, Virginia 24088
Education & Learning, Talks & Readings
5403654264
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Chrysalis Literary and Art Magazine Reveal - 2025-04-23 20:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Chrysalis Literary and Art Magazine Reveal - 2025-04-23 20:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Chrysalis Literary and Art Magazine Reveal - 2025-04-23 20:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Chrysalis Literary and Art Magazine Reveal - 2025-04-23 20:00:00 ical