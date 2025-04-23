Chrysalis Literary and Art Magazine Reveal

× Expand Tina Hanlon/Ferrum College English Department Chrysalis Literary and Art Magazine of Ferrum College past covers

All are invited to attend the reveal of Ferrum College's latest issue of Chrysalis Literary and Arts Magazine, on Wednesday, April 23, at 8 p.m. in the Blue Ridge Mountain Room in Franklin Hall. Members of the college community will read from their work and discuss their art that is published in the new issue. Prizes for writing and art will be announced and refreshments will be served (no admission charge).