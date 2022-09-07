Gather your friends and join us for an outdoor dance party led by one of the most exciting new performers in Latin music. With a joyous rhythm section, backup singers, and a horn line, young Cuban sensation Cimafunk offers a bold mix of funk, Cuban music, and African rhythms that is revolutionizing the island’s music scene.

Cimafunk’s name refers to his heritage as a cimarrón — Cubans of African descent who resisted and escaped slavery — as well as to the essence of his music that aims to subvert conventional sounds with rhythmic innovation. By bringing out the best in Cuban rhythms and traditions and infusing sounds and styles from Africa and the U.S., Cimafunk has created something unique and special. He is redefining contemporary Cuban music, as well as Afro-Latin identity and the fusion of Black cultures.

Cimafunk’s monumental second album, El Alimento, was released in October 2021, receiving overwhelming praise. Rolling Stone ranked it number three of the Best Spanish-Language and Bilingual Albums of 2021 and number 23 of the 50 Best Albums of 2021. The album was also among NPR’s Best Latin Music of 2021 and number one of Le Monde’s Latin music favorites.

Co-produced by Cimafunk and Grammy-award winning producer Jack Splash (CeeLo Green, Kendrick Lamar, and Alicia Keys), the sonically dynamic collection masterfully blends Afro-Cuban sounds and rhythms with global funk, hip-hop, and soul — resulting in a progressive, head-bopping celebration of Black music’s power to eclipse borders and cross-pollinate across cultures. Written and recorded over 2020, the album served as an alimento for the soul, a motivation to persevere through the pandemic, as Cimafunk spent countless hours studying decades of musical influences to help understand who he is musically and culturally, and thus, where he wanted this album to take him.