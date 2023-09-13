× Expand Jefferson Center

Cimarrón is considered by Forbes magazine as “the band that takes the music from the Orinoco River Plains across the world”.

This Grammy-nominated six-piece (Best Traditional World Music Album) delivers an extraordinary blend of its Andalusian, Indigenous and African roots, with a raw ethnic singing, percussive stomp dancing and rapidfire strings.

Their energetic and infectious music includes harp, four-stringed cuatro, guitar-like tiple and bandola, maracas, Afro-Peruvian cajón, Brazilian surdo, Afro-Colombian tambora, ancient deer-skull whistles from the Orinoco River, the Amazonian Manguaré and all the power of the stomp dance of the rustic parties in Los Llanos (Colombian and Venezuelan Plains).

