Join the pre-professional school of Roanoke Ballet Theatre as they present 'Cinderella', a vibrant and enchanting rendition of the classic fairy tale. Set to Prokofiev's rich and dynamic score, you'll be transported into a magical world of fairies, princes, and pumpkin carriages presented by the school of Roanoke's only professional ballet company. Make sure not to lose your shoe as you race to get your tickets today!

Bronze: $30 | Silver: $33 | Gold: $37 | Platinum: $45

*A $6.00 box office processing fee will be applied to each ticket.