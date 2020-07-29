× Expand Mill Mountain Theatre Cinderella at Mill Mountain Theatre

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s classic musical, Cinderella, truly sparkles in this new, Tony Award-winning adaptation that won the hearts of audiences everywhere. Cinderella features some of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s most beloved songs, including “In My Own Little Corner,” “Impossible/It’s Possible,” and “Ten Minutes Ago,” alongside a hilarious and romantic libretto by Tony Award nominee Douglas Carter Beane, featuring some new characters and surprising twists! This full-length production on the Trinkle MainStage will feature local youth performers and is perfect for the whole family. In conjunction with this production, MMT will distribute free books to children in attendance as part of our initiative connecting theatre to literacy. Hurry– get your tickets– before the clock strikes twelve!