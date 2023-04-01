Cinderella, by the Southwest Virginia Ballet

× Expand Berglund Center

Southwest Virginia Ballet brings this beloved classic fairy tale to life as Cinderella is transformed from a poor servant girl to a beautiful princess with the help of her fairy godmother, animal friends, glass slippers and a pumpkin carriage. Watch as she is whisked away to the Royal Ball where, despite the humorous antics of her ugly stepmother and hilarious stepsisters, she meets the prince of her dreams.

This year marks Southwest Virginia Ballet’s 32 season of bringing the art of dance to life in the Roanoke Valley. Pedro Szalay, SVB Artistic Director, has created original choreography to the music by famed composer Sergei Prokofiev. The three-act production of Cinderella will feature 40 dancers as well as magnificent sets and costumes.