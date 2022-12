× Expand Southwest Virginia Ballet

Hear-ye hear-ye! Calling all children to join Cinderella, the Fairy Godmother and her fairies for brunch, fun crafts, photo booth and more!

Sat, March 18, 2023, 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM EDT

The Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center, Curio Collection by Hilton 110 Shenandoah Avenue Northeast Roanoke, VA 24016

