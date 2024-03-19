Cinema Hearts, L.A. Dies and Shalom

× Expand The Spot on Kirk

An ex-pageant queen fronts a rock 'n' roll band? The former Miss Roanoke Valley returns! Cinema Hearts has a pulsing passion for days gone by. It’s the sparkling indie rock project of Washington, D.C., singer-songwriter Caroline Weinroth, whose music captivates audiences around the world with playful lyricism, moody guitar riffs, retro song references, and dramatic pageantry. Cinema Hearts has been featured by Washington Post, Rolling Stone Best New Music, Spotify Fresh Finds Rock, Bandcamp New & Notable, and Consequence New Sounds.

www.cinemahearts.com

L.A. Dies - www.la-dies.bandcamp.com

Shalom (NYC / of Saddle Creek Records) - www.okayshalom.com‍

Tuesday, March 19th, 2024

Doors 7:00PM | Starts 7:30PM

$12 ADV | $15 Day of Show