Cinema Hearts, L.A. Dies and Shalom

The Spot on Kirk 22 Kirk Avenue SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24011

An ex-pageant queen fronts a rock 'n' roll band? The former Miss Roanoke Valley returns! Cinema Hearts has a pulsing passion for days gone by. It’s the sparkling indie rock project of Washington, D.C., singer-songwriter Caroline Weinroth, whose music captivates audiences around the world with playful lyricism, moody guitar riffs, retro song references, and dramatic pageantry. Cinema Hearts has been featured by Washington Post, Rolling Stone Best New Music, Spotify Fresh Finds Rock, Bandcamp New & Notable, and Consequence New Sounds.

www.cinemahearts.com

L.A. Dies - www.la-dies.bandcamp.com

Shalom (NYC / of Saddle Creek Records) - www.okayshalom.com

Tuesday, March 19th, 2024

Doors 7:00PM | Starts 7:30PM

$12 ADV | $15 Day of Show

Info

Concerts & Live Music
228-0099
