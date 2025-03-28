× Expand Justin Nicholas

Ten acrobats and a live string quartet celebrate the gripping, revelatory music of one of the 20th century’s greatest composers, Dmitri Shostakovich. With a bold and sophisticated approach to cirque, Australian-based Circa is joined by the Debussy String Quartet for Opus, a red-hot fusion of acrobatics and lyrical movement set to three Shostakovich quartets.

Rapidly alternating stillness and eruptive movement are intersected by extreme physicality and exquisitely detailed and nuanced choreographies of flying, balancing, and landing. A groundbreaking work of intense power, Opus is a melding of music and bodies at the highest level.

"Opus"

Friday, March 28, 2025, 7:30 PM

Street and Davis Performance Hall, Anne and Ellen Fife Theatre

Recommended for ages 12 and up

This performance will last approximately 85 minutes with no intermission.

*Run times listed here are based on information provided at this time and are subject to change.