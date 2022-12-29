Circles Around The Sun w/ Kolumbo

× Expand 5 Points Music Sanctuary

DOORS: 6:30p | SHOW 7:300p

POWER PASS RESTRICTED

We had a huge turnout for Circles Around The Sun's debut at The Sanctuary last year and we are thrilled to welcome them back for yet another out-of-this-world performance to close out 2022. Don't sleep on securing your tickets for this big event! Brooklyn-based keyboardist/composer Frank Locrasto opens the night as Kolumbo.

Circles Around The Sun's unconventional origin is defined by a serendipitous twist of fate. Acclaimed guitarist Neal Casal was asked to record a handful of Grateful Dead-influenced instrumentals to be played during the set breaks at The Dead’s “Fare Thee Well” concerts in 2015. To accomplish the task, Casal would recruit keyboardist Adam MacDougall, bassist Dan Horne and drummer Mark Levy to join him in the studio. That was supposed to be the extent of it. Fast forward to the recordings being played over the stadium's PA at the shows. The response from the audience was uniformly resounding, quite literally blowing up the internet with questions as to where this magical music came from and ultimately pleas for more.

Kolumbo (Frank LoCrasto) uses his imagination, evocative musicality, prodigious chops, and eclectic sonic palette to create dreamy musical locales. His transporting compositions are genre-defying but informed loosely by the feel of jazz, ambient music, Latin, vibey 1960s and 1970s B-movie film scores, and exotica. His tunes are dynamic and dimensional, brimming with thoughtful instrumentation choices, lush orchestrations, and melodies and movements that exhibit narrative instrumental arcs. His recordings are vibey, and favor little atmospheric imperfections that lend them a warmly organic feel.

FOOD TRUCK: Paper Dragon Foods

5 Points Music Foundation is recognized 501c3 whose mission is to pursue the power of sound through live events that support access to music therapy, hearing loss advocacy, and accessibility initiatives. Read our story here.