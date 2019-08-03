CIRCUS DAZE SPECTACULAR

Viva Le Vox bubbled up out of the South Florida muck in 2008. Often found playing open mics and their local laundromat spreading their peculiar blend of punk rock, ragtime, and blues, their live performances soon gained enough attention to land them in the clubs. It wasn't long before they took their show state-wide. With their first full length release Desperation Alley in 2009 they ventured out into the southeastern United States. In 2010 they released Wayward Ones and took on the rest of America, touring almost nonstop for the next two years with a short break to record Dirt For Sale with Joe Buck (Joe Buck Yourself, Hank III, Legendary Shack Shakers). The band's lineup has embodied many forms since its inception, and at this point Tony teamed up with Joe on upright bass to continue spreading VLV's weirdness here in the states and make the jump across the pond to Europe. In 2014 the duo recorded Luv Hungry and made their second run to Europe and the UK in 2015. Upon their return, Tony reunited with original bassist Scarecrow Jenkins and convinced long time friend Johnny Tugboat to take up the drums, soon relocating the base of operations to North Carolina. The trio released The Fall Of Skivvy Starzo in 2016 and continue to blow asses off throughout the galaxy...

Stray Cat Sideshow is America's creepiest sideshow couple. The strange and bizarre is what we are all about. Pushing the limits of the human body, testing endurance, and loving every minute of it. Secoria is the world's most daring female sword swallower, and the first woman in history to swallow a model T ford car axle. She is currently in the process of claiming the title of longest sword ever swallowed by Genius book of world records.