× Expand Berglund Center

CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE dazzles with a brilliant and whimsical family holiday spectacular. This annual tradition wraps a Broadway-style production around an infusion of contemporary circus arts. As lights dim and the music swells, audiences will have visions of sugarplums dancing in their heads as a fantastical cast of holiday storybook characters come to life on stage. With an original musical score, twists on holiday classics sung live, and with new sets, scenery, and storylines, this ultimate holiday gift for the entire family is sure to put a twinkle in your eye!

(*Ticket to show not included with Broadway Buffet ticket. Must purchase show ticket in order to attend show after Buffet*)

Broadway in Roanoke! Sponsored by George's Flowers and The Connor Group

Brought to you by Nederlander National Markets & Berglund Center

Tickets = $33, $48, $68

Parking = $10

Show Time = 7:30 PM