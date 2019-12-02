Cirque Dreams lights up the 2019 holiday season with its critically acclaimed holiday stage extravaganza… Cirque Dreams Holidaze…a new cirque show...Broadway musical... and family Christmas spectacular all in one! Hailed by The New York Daily News as a "delicious confection of charm, sparkle and talent by the sleighload & so full of energy it could end our dependence on oil!" Be amazed by this holiday spectacle with over 300 costumes, 20 acts and 30 artists from every corner of the globe. Many of these acts have been featured on America’s Got Talent and similar TV shows in other countries making Cirque Dreams Holidaze the greatest variety show on the planet! Witness snowmen, penguins, angels, reindeer, toy soldiers, gingerbread men, ornaments and of course Santa; with soaring acrobatics, gravity defying feats, elaborate production numbers, imaginative costumes, illusions and more. The show also celebrates the most wonderful time of the year with singers, original music and seasonal favorites all performed in a winter wonderland of amazement.