Performance Dates:

Thursday, November 14th @ 7:30pm

Friday, November 15th @ 7:30pm

Saturday, November 16th @ 3:30pm & 7:30pm

Sunday, November 17th @1:00pm & 5:00pm

Cirque du Soleil is back on ice with AXEL, a new electrifying experience fusing world-class ice skating with breathtaking acrobatics. Follow AXEL and his dynamic group of friends whose passion for live music and graphic arts come to life in an exhilarating adventure that reminds us that our dreams are within reach.

Discover this young artist as he falls for the fascinating Lei in a high-speed chase for love and self-realization. Sparks fly as they set out on a fast-moving quest through fun colorful fantastical worlds. Will he fulfill his destiny and find his voice?

Cirque du Soleil AXEL: Get ready for awesome music, astonishing projections, and stunning acrobatic skating performances.