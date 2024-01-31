× Expand Moss Arts Center at Virginia Tech

From the creative team that brought us Birdhouse Factory in 2022 and Pedal Punk in 2015 comes a fun-for-all-ages theatrical circus show inspired by the power of wind. Cirque Mechanics combines inspired storytelling and innovative mechanical staging for its latest smash, Zephyr.

Instead of wind, Zephyr harnesses human power to generate an energetic experience, complete with a rotating windmill and breathtaking aerial acrobatics. An emotive and exhilarating tale about the choices humans have made regarding our planet and its resources, in Zephyr you will witness the tug of war that exists between man and nature, in the name of progress.

Cirque Mechanics has designed and built a performance windmill to serve as the multifunctional mechanical centerpiece of the story. Mounted on a turntable, the windmill combines both modern and older, more picturesque elements — with the transformation from one aspect to another providing a change of scenery in real time.

Inspired by a visit to a working windmill in central England, Zephyr (which means a gentle breeze from Zephyrus, the Greek god of the west wind) tells the story of Nigel, mill owner and operator, and his complicated relationship with wind, the natural resource that powers his flour mill. His reliance on wind is tested and, in turn, he is lured by fuel as his primary energy source in the name of progress. His choices cause elation and disruption, aptly represented by the community the mill serves as dynamic and lyrical circus acts. Nigel grapples with tough choices and unintended outcomes with humor and optimism, which lead to acceptance, coexistence, and balance with wind, progress, and his community.