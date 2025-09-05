× Expand Courtesy Berglund Center

Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland brings the magic to the Berglund Center on December 16!

This holiday season, experience the magic of cirque like never before with the all-new Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland! A thrilling blend of world-class circus artistry and your favorite holiday music, this spectacular production will transport you to a winter wonderland of awe and enchantment.

With breathtaking acrobatics, soaring aerial performances, and an all-new production for this year, Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland delivers an unforgettable holiday experience for the whole family. Feel the holiday spirit come to life with heart-pounding feats and beloved seasonal melodies.

Don’t miss your chance to be part of the magic! Join us at Berglund Center on December 16 for a night of wonder, excitement, and holiday cheer.

