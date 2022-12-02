City of Salem Christmas Tree Lighting & Christmas Parade

Salem Farmers Market Main Street, Salem, Virginia 24153

Ring in the Christmas season with the Lighting of the Salem Christmas Tree and the 65th Annual Salem Christmas Parade.

The Salem Christmas Tree will be located at the Salem Farmers Market, 3 E. Main Street.  The 65th Annual Salem Christmas Parade will take place along Main Street,  from Shanks to College Ave. 

There will be food and drink vendors along with businesses along Main Street that will be open during this time.

Info

Salem Farmers Market Main Street, Salem, Virginia 24153
Kids & Family, This & That
please enable javascript to view
Google Calendar - City of Salem Christmas Tree Lighting & Christmas Parade - 2022-12-02 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - City of Salem Christmas Tree Lighting & Christmas Parade - 2022-12-02 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - City of Salem Christmas Tree Lighting & Christmas Parade - 2022-12-02 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - City of Salem Christmas Tree Lighting & Christmas Parade - 2022-12-02 18:00:00 ical