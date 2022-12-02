City of Salem Christmas Tree Lighting & Christmas Parade
Salem Farmers Market Main Street, Salem, Virginia 24153
Ring in the Christmas season with the Lighting of the Salem Christmas Tree and the 65th Annual Salem Christmas Parade.
The Salem Christmas Tree will be located at the Salem Farmers Market, 3 E. Main Street. The 65th Annual Salem Christmas Parade will take place along Main Street, from Shanks to College Ave.
There will be food and drink vendors along with businesses along Main Street that will be open during this time.
Info
Salem Farmers Market Main Street, Salem, Virginia 24153
Kids & Family, This & That