City of Salem Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting

× Expand City of Salem Salem Christmas Parade 2024

Ring in the Christmas season with the Lighting of the Salem Christmas Tree and the Salem Christmas Parade

Cost: Free of charge

Date: Friday, December 6, 2024

Food: There will be food and drink vendors along with businesses along Main Street that will be open during this time.

Location: Salem Public Library/Downtown Salem

Time: Tree Lighting begins at 6 p.m. and the parade begins at 6:15 p.m.