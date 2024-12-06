City of Salem Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting

Salem Public Library 28 E Main St, Salem, Virginia 24153

Ring in the Christmas season with the Lighting of the Salem Christmas Tree and the Salem Christmas Parade

Cost: Free of charge

Date: Friday, December 6, 2024

Food: There will be food and drink vendors along with businesses along Main Street that will be open during this time.

Location: Salem Public Library/Downtown Salem

Time: Tree Lighting begins at 6 p.m. and the parade begins at 6:15 p.m.

Info

Art & Exhibitions, Kids & Family, Vacation & Holiday
540-375-3057
