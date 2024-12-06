City of Salem Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting
Salem Christmas Parade 2024
Ring in the Christmas season with the Lighting of the Salem Christmas Tree and the Salem Christmas Parade
Cost: Free of charge
Date: Friday, December 6, 2024
Food: There will be food and drink vendors along with businesses along Main Street that will be open during this time.
Location: Salem Public Library/Downtown Salem
Time: Tree Lighting begins at 6 p.m. and the parade begins at 6:15 p.m.
Salem Public Library 28 E Main St, Salem, Virginia 24153
