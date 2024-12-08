Clara's Tea Party

× Expand Dan McDilda SVB dancers perform "Snow"

Clara always looked forward to the Christmas Eve party at the Silberhaus' house: the party, the dancing & gifts always made for a special evening.

Join Clara, the Nutcracker Prince, and the Sugar Plum Fairy at this magical holiday event! Enjoy tea party snacks, make a holiday craft, meet characters from the Land of the Sweets, and see excerpts of the Nutcracker performed by Southwest Virginia Ballet!