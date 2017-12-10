Clara's Tea Party/The Nutcracker

Berglund Center 710 Williamson Rd NE, Roanoke, Virginia 24016

You are cordially invited to Clara's Tea Party where you can meet various characters from The Nutcracker - Clara, The Nutcracker, and The Sugar Plum Fairy all while you enjoy a great selection of holiday treats. This special VIP event is on Sunday, December 10th from 1:30pm to 2:30pm in the Berglund Performing Arts Theatre. A ticket to the Sunday, December 10th 3pm show of the Nutcracker is also required for entry.

Berglund Center 710 Williamson Rd NE, Roanoke, Virginia 24016
