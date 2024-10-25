Classic Broadway

× Expand Roanoke Symphony Orchestra

Unforgettable melodies and beautiful lyrics featuring the most popular tunes from Porter, Gershwin, Hamlisch, Lloyd Webber and more are sung by Phantom of the Opera stars Lisa Vroman and Doug LaBrecque. Don’t miss an elegant evening filled with hits from Broadway!

Doug LaBrecque, guest vocalist

Lisa Vroman, guest vocalist

David Stewart Wiley, conductor