Classic Broadway

to

Salem Civic Center 1001 Roanoke Boulevard, Salem, Virginia 24153

Unforgettable melodies and beautiful lyrics featuring the most popular tunes from Porter, Gershwin, Hamlisch, Lloyd Webber and more are sung by Phantom of the Opera stars Lisa Vroman and Doug LaBrecque. Don’t miss an elegant evening filled with hits from Broadway!

Doug LaBrecque, guest vocalist

Lisa Vroman, guest vocalist

David Stewart Wiley, conductor

Info

Salem Civic Center 1001 Roanoke Boulevard, Salem, Virginia 24153
Concerts & Live Music
to
Google Calendar - Classic Broadway - 2024-10-25 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Classic Broadway - 2024-10-25 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Classic Broadway - 2024-10-25 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Classic Broadway - 2024-10-25 19:30:00 ical