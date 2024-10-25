Classic Broadway
Salem Civic Center 1001 Roanoke Boulevard, Salem, Virginia 24153
Roanoke Symphony Orchestra
Unforgettable melodies and beautiful lyrics featuring the most popular tunes from Porter, Gershwin, Hamlisch, Lloyd Webber and more are sung by Phantom of the Opera stars Lisa Vroman and Doug LaBrecque. Don’t miss an elegant evening filled with hits from Broadway!
Doug LaBrecque, guest vocalist
Lisa Vroman, guest vocalist
David Stewart Wiley, conductor
