Classic Film Series - Holiday

The Grandin Theatre 1310 Grandin Road, Roanoke, Virginia 24015

Main Theatre

1938 |Runtime: 1:35 |Release Date: 1938 |Genre: Comedy

Admission is Free!

A young man in love with a girl from a rich family finds his unorthodox plan to go on holiday for the early years of his life met with skepticism by everyone except for his fiancée's eccentric sister and long-suffering brother.

Director:  George Cukor

Writers:  Philip Barry, Donald Ogen Stewart, Sidney Buchman

Stars:  Cary Grant, Katherine Hepburn

