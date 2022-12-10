Classic Film Series - Holiday
The Grandin Theatre 1310 Grandin Road, Roanoke, Virginia 24015
Location:
Main Theatre
1938 |Runtime: 1:35 |Release Date: 1938 |Genre: Comedy
Admission is Free!
A young man in love with a girl from a rich family finds his unorthodox plan to go on holiday for the early years of his life met with skepticism by everyone except for his fiancée's eccentric sister and long-suffering brother.
Director: George Cukor
Writers: Philip Barry, Donald Ogen Stewart, Sidney Buchman
Stars: Cary Grant, Katherine Hepburn
Film, Theater & Dance