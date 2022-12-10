Classic Film Series - Holiday

Location:

Main Theatre

1938 |Runtime: 1:35 |Release Date: 1938 |Genre: Comedy

Admission is Free!

A young man in love with a girl from a rich family finds his unorthodox plan to go on holiday for the early years of his life met with skepticism by everyone except for his fiancée's eccentric sister and long-suffering brother.

Director: George Cukor

Writers: Philip Barry, Donald Ogen Stewart, Sidney Buchman

Stars: Cary Grant, Katherine Hepburn