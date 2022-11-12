Classic Film Series - North by Northwest

The Grandin Theatre 1310 Grandin Road, Roanoke, Virginia 24015

Main Theatre

1959 |Runtime: 2:16 |Release Date: 1959 |Genre: Mystery / Thriller

Admission is Free!

A New York City advertising executive goes on the run after being mistaken for a government agent by a group of foreign spies, and falls for a woman whose loyalties he begins to doubt.

Director:  Alfred Hitchcock

Writers:  Ernest Lehman

Stars:  Cary Grant, Eva Marie Saint, James Mason

Film, Theater & Dance
