Classic Film Series - Tom Jones

The Grandin Theatre 1310 Grandin Road Southwest, Roanoke, Virginia 24015

Sat 9/10

10:00 am

Main Theatre

1963

2:09

1963

Adventure

Admission is Free!

The romantic and chivalrous adventures of adopted bastard Tom Jones in 18th-century England.

Tony Richardson

John Osborne, Henry Feilding

Albert Finney, Susannah York, George Devine

Art & Exhibitions, Film
