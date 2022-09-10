Classic Film Series - Tom Jones
The Grandin Theatre 1310 Grandin Road Southwest, Roanoke, Virginia 24015
Sat 9/10
10:00 am
Location:
Main Theatre
1963
Runtime:
2:09
Release Date:
1963
Genre:
Adventure
Admission is Free!
The romantic and chivalrous adventures of adopted bastard Tom Jones in 18th-century England.
Director:
Tony Richardson
Writers:
John Osborne, Henry Feilding
Stars:
Albert Finney, Susannah York, George Devine
