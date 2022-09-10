Classic Film Series - Tom Jones

Sat 9/10

10:00 am

Location:

Main Theatre

1963

Runtime:

2:09

Release Date:

1963

Genre:

Adventure

Admission is Free!

The romantic and chivalrous adventures of adopted bastard Tom Jones in 18th-century England.

Important Safety Guidelines

Director:

Tony Richardson

Writers:

John Osborne, Henry Feilding

Stars:

Albert Finney, Susannah York, George Devine