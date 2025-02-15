"Classical Connections"
Jefferson Center - Shaftman Performance Hall 541 Luck Ave, Roanoke, Virginia 24016
Roanoke Symphony Orchestra
Under the direction of guest conductor Chelsea Tipton, the RSO explores a classical concert with one of Beethoven’s early Viennese masterworks, Symphony No. 2. In addition, we will perform some truly beautiful works by Mozart, Bach, and Haydn’s Sinfonia Concertante featuring our RSO principal players.
Akemi Takayama, violin
Kelley Mikkelsen, cello
Scott Bartlett, bassoon
William Parrish Jr., oboe
Chelsea Tipton, conductor
Mozart: Overture to “Don Giovanni”
J.C. Bach: Symphony No. 2, Op. 18
Haydn: Sinfonia Concertante Op. 84 in B-flat Major
Beethoven: Symphony No. 2 in D Major