"Classical Connections"

Jefferson Center - Shaftman Performance Hall 541 Luck Ave, Roanoke, Virginia 24016

Under the direction of guest conductor Chelsea Tipton, the RSO explores a classical concert with one of Beethoven’s early Viennese masterworks, Symphony No. 2. In addition, we will perform some truly beautiful works by Mozart, Bach, and Haydn’s Sinfonia Concertante featuring our RSO principal players.

Akemi Takayama, violin

Kelley Mikkelsen, cello

Scott Bartlett, bassoon

William Parrish Jr., oboe

Chelsea Tipton, conductor

Mozart: Overture to “Don Giovanni”

J.C. Bach: Symphony No. 2, Op. 18

Haydn: Sinfonia Concertante Op. 84 in B-flat Major

Beethoven: Symphony No. 2 in D Major

Info

Concerts & Live Music
