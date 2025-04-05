Classical Music Afternoon with October Sky

× Expand Courtesy of Taubman Museum of Art

Discover new artists and new music with an afternoon concert featuring October Sky Ensemble!

October Sky Ensemble is a mixed-instrument quartet based in Blacksburg, Virginia, that actively commissions, records, and performs new music.

Comprised of Virginia Tech faculty members Brian Thorsett (tenor), John Irrera (violin), Alan Weinstein (cello), and Annie Stevens (percussion), the ensemble has presented concerts, masterclasses, and conference presentations across the United States and throughout Europe, most recently at the English Music Festival at Conway Hall in London, England, at the National Library of Wales, in Aberystwyth, and at the College Music Society National Conference in Miami, Florida.

Free and welcoming to all. No registration required – walk-in’s welcome!