We are putting on a free event called Classical Pages & The Silver Screen Review. Those who attend will read classical books as a group and then on the second meeting date watch a movie adaptation of the book. We will discuss the history, philosophy and literary aspects of the book as well as the similarities and differences between the movie and the book. Snack will be provided during the movie showing. The free class starts at 5:30 - 7:30 pm on November 14th in room 411 of the Roanoke Higher Education Center, and December 12th in room 408 for the movie showing.