Clay Christmas Tree Workshop

to

Two and A Half Sisters 1405 Grandin Rd, Roanoke, Virginia 24015

Join us for our first after hours event with The Slap Shop. You get to create your own ceramic Christmas tree AND get a little Christmas shopping done at Two and a Half Sisters! You can purchase your tickets online at https://www.theslapshopllc.com. $30 a person. We hope to see you there! 🎄Happy Holidays!

Info

Two and A Half Sisters 1405 Grandin Rd, Roanoke, Virginia 24015
Crafts
540-491-9787
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Clay Christmas Tree Workshop - 2023-11-30 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Clay Christmas Tree Workshop - 2023-11-30 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Clay Christmas Tree Workshop - 2023-11-30 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Clay Christmas Tree Workshop - 2023-11-30 18:00:00 ical