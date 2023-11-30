Clay Christmas Tree Workshop
Two and A Half Sisters 1405 Grandin Rd, Roanoke, Virginia 24015
After Hours Event
After Hours Event
Join us for our first after hours event with The Slap Shop. You get to create your own ceramic Christmas tree AND get a little Christmas shopping done at Two and a Half Sisters! You can purchase your tickets online at https://www.theslapshopllc.com. $30 a person. We hope to see you there! 🎄Happy Holidays!
