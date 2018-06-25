Clay Creations: Ages 5-8

8:30am - 12:30pm

Do you have a budding potter or sculptor in your family? Sign them up for the Clay Creations Camp!

Campers will learn hand-building techniques like slab, pinch, and coil, as well as have the opportunity to throw on the potter’s wheel! The clay projects will connect to the exhibitions, so campers will learn and get inspired in the galleries, create in the classroom, and have plenty of time to explore Art Venture, our interactive children’s gallery.

Instructor: Mariam Foster