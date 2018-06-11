Clay Creations: Ages 8-11

8:30am - 12:30pm

Campers will not only build their pottery skills, but also have a well-rounded museum experience with this camp.

The projects will be inspired by the exhibitions on view on our gallery level, so the campers will get to engage with the artwork, learn about the artists, and create their own pottery that reflects their unique artistic style.

Focusing on hand-building skills, such as slab, pinch, and coil, as well as throwing on the potter’s wheel, campers will have plenty of hands-on experience with clay. In addition, they will have time to explore Art Venture, our interactive children’s gallery.

Instructor: Mariam Foster