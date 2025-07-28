Clay Creations

× Expand TMA Marketing A person sculpting a face of clay

Ages 5-9:

July 28-August 1, 2025 | 1:30-5:30pm

Ages 8-12:

August 4-8, 2025 | 8:30am-12:30pm

Let your children’s imagination soar with the power of clay! Camp participants will explore hand building techniques using air dry clay and other moldable materials for their creations. We will also practice basic wheel techniques.