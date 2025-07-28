Clay Creations
Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Avenue SE, Roanoke, Virginia 24011
A person sculpting a face of clay
Ages 5-9:
July 28-August 1, 2025 | 1:30-5:30pm
Ages 8-12:
August 4-8, 2025 | 8:30am-12:30pm
Let your children’s imagination soar with the power of clay! Camp participants will explore hand building techniques using air dry clay and other moldable materials for their creations. We will also practice basic wheel techniques.
Info
